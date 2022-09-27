Govt lens on EV sops claimed by OEMs2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:49 AM IST
- The move follows a government probe on complaints that some OEMS of EVs were flouting localization rules
Electric vehicle manufacturers claiming subsidy under the faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles (FAME II) scheme will have to link their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to a government application interface (API) by 1 October, said Arun Goel, secretary, department of heavy industries, in an interview.