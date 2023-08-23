Govt likely to announce fiscal incentives for textile industry by year-end

Govt likely to announce fiscal incentives for textile industry by year-end1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The incentives could come under the production linked incentive scheme that promises billions of dollars to boost manufacturing ranging from electronic products to pharmaceuticals
New Delhi: India's government is likely to announce fiscal incentives for the ailing textile and apparel industry by the end of this year, partly to stave of the impact of a fall in overseas orders, a trade body said on Wednesday.
