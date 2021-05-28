Govt may ease battery PLI rules as companies raise concerns

The PLI scheme requires companies to commit to build a manufacturing unit of at least 5GWh capacity and ensure minimum domestic value addition of 60% within five years at the ‘project’ level. Subsequently, the battery or cell maker will have to achieve a domestic value addition of 25% and show a minimum investment of ₹225 crore per GWh within two years, raising it to 60% domestic value addition within five years “either at the mother unit, in case of an integrated unit, or at the project level, in case of hub and spoke" structure.

