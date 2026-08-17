Govt push for star ratings on electric two-wheelers hits industry pushback

Manas PimpalkhareAyaan Kartik
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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The SIAM letter also said that imposing energy efficiency regulation on e2Ws before electric motorcycle models enter the market could “disproportionately penalize innovation and investment towards adoption of electric motorcycles.”(Reuters)
Summary
Automakers body SIAM has discussed the proposal and is of the view that e-two-wheelers are still not self-sustaining and remain reliant on subsidies and incentives.

New Delhi: Indian automakers are lobbying against the Centre’s plan to introduce standardized energy-efficiency star-based rating for electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), according to three people close to the matter and a draft correspondence reviewed by Mint.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which counts four of the top five e2Ws makers by market share—Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd—as members, has discussed the proposal and is of the view that e2Ws are still not self-sustaining and remain reliant on subsidies and incentives, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“There were discussions on this last week within the industry, and the plan is to seek a deferral, as the e2W segment is still nascent,” said one of the three people.

The automakers believe e2Ws can be sold with star ratings once adoption picks up, according to a draft letter from SIAM that is likely to be sent to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Also Read | Hero MotoCorp eyes electric motorcycle debut in 2027

“Customers started adopting EVs (electric vehicles) gradually, overcoming anxiety about new technology. Imposing efficiency rating labels at this stage risks weakening customer confidence and deterring the growth of EV adoption,” the draft letter read.

The SIAM letter also said that imposing energy efficiency regulation on e2Ws before electric motorcycle models enter the market could “disproportionately penalize innovation and investment towards adoption of electric motorcycles.”

Energy optimization

Mint reported on 17 June that BEE, India’s energy efficiency regulator under the Union power ministry, had begun talks to include e2Ws under its star rating regime, initially voluntarily, modelled on the system for electrical appliances, in which a higher rating indicates greater energy efficiency, lower electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint.

The energy efficiency of e2Ws, according to BEE, is integral to India’s green energy transition, given that energy consumption among e2Ws varies significantly from about 2.2kWh per 100km to over 5kWh, indicating room for improvement, Mint reported earlier.

“It is not that the industry is not in favour of having a star rating for e2Ws. But we need to ensure that this vehicle segment is self-sustaining first,” said a second person.

The automakers’ resistance comes at a time when e2W adoption is rising in the country. It recorded sales of 1.4 million e2Ws in 2025-26, up 20% year-on-year, according to the government’s Vahan registry of new vehicles sold. A total of 21 million two-wheelers were sold in the world’s largest scooter and motorcycle market in FY26.

Also Read | America’s electric honeymoon is over. EV owners must work out where to go next.

India, the world’s largest two-wheeler market by sales, is also the world’s second-largest e2W market after China, according to the International Energy Agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in New Delhi that India was making progress in clean mobility, with annual EV sales rising to more than 2.5 million in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, on 10 August, the ministry of heavy industries extended the country’s flagship EV subsidy scheme for e2Ws until 2027-28, from its earlier end date of 31 July 2026, and added 1,000 crore to the subsidy fund, according to a government notification.

Mint's queries emailed to the ministry of power, BEE, Siam, and e2W makers Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Co., Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric early on 14 August remained unanswered.

Practicality

Experts say star ratings for consumer electronics can be fixed, but e2Ws are dynamic entities.

“Star ratings on how efficient things are can be fixed for things that are standardized like air conditioners. For dynamic entities like scooters and motorcycles, star ratings cannot work, as they vary in how much battery power the vehicle uses, which is derived from the motor," said Deepesh Rathore, founder and head of research at InsightEV, an electric two-wheeler consultancy.

Also Read | India to include E2Ws, E3Ws in cybersecurity rules for EVs

"For a segment that's still in early stages and growing, these regulations could add distractions for the brands,” Rathore added.

About the Authors

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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