Govt push for star ratings on electric two-wheelers hits industry pushback

New Delhi: Indian automakers are lobbying against the Centre’s plan to introduce standardized energy-efficiency star-based rating for electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), according to three people close to the matter and a draft correspondence reviewed by Mint.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which counts four of the top five e2Ws makers by market share—Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd—as members, has discussed the proposal and is of the view that e2Ws are still not self-sustaining and remain reliant on subsidies and incentives, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.