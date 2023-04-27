Govt releases SOPs under PLI schemes for automotive sector

A direct supplier to an OEM is called a “tier 1 supplier. Tier 1 suppliers are known as Tier 2 suppliers, and so on. The information with regard to imports up to the Tier 3 level has to be authenticated by the applicants up to the Tier 1 level only. However, no documents up to Tier 3 will be required to be submitted at the time of filing the application. The declarations submitted by the applicants will be adequate for most of the requirements under the scheme.