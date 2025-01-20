New Delhi: The commerce ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has selected 24 companies in the third round of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, with a total investment commitment of ₹3,516 crore. This includes ₹2,299 crore from 18 new applicants and an additional ₹1,217 crore from six existing beneficiaries, the ministry said in a press statement.

Notable companies selected include Hindalco Industries Limited, LG Electronics India Private Limited, Voltas Limited and Blue Star Climatech Limited, which committed a combined additional investment of ₹1,173 crore.

Fifteen air-conditioner component manufacturers will invest ₹3,260 crore, while nine companies producing LED light components will contribute ₹256 crore. The scheme aims to strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem by supporting the domestic production of key components such as compressors, copper tubes and brushless DC electric (BLDC) motors for ACs, along with LED chips, drivers, and packaging for lights.

The ministry received 38 applications in the latest round, with 18 new companies—10 AC component manufacturers and eight LED component producers—provisionally selected. Additionally, six existing beneficiaries have upgraded to higher investment categories, demonstrating their confidence in the scheme. The government also referred 13 applicants, including two existing ones, to a committee of experts for further review, while one applicant chose to withdraw.

A total of 84 companies have been selected across all rounds of the PLI scheme, which was approved in April 2021 with a financial outlay of ₹6,238 crore for FY22 to FY29. Together, they are set to invest ₹10,478 crore, resulting in an estimated production value of ₹1,72,663 crore over the duration of the scheme.

The scheme provides incentives ranging from 4% to 6% on incremental sales for five years, following a gestation period. It aims to increase domestic value addition in the white goods sector from 15-20% at present to 75-80%. The initiative is part of the government’s broader push to make India a global manufacturing hub and strengthen its position in global supply chains.