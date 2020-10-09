Govt sops drive EVs: Martin Schwenk

In 2019, the government slashed GST rates from 12% to 5% on zero-emission vehicles to attract foreign investments in EV technology and reduce the cost of ownership. “The tax incentive is definitely an enabler for developing electric space in India. That’s true for all manufacturers and I would hope that there will be some consistency on these policies overtime because it will help develop a stronger footprint and increase localization and adoption of electric vehicles," Schwenk said.