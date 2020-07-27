Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Govt to boost bulk drugs, medical devices industries
Chemicals minister Sadananda Gowda.

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 01:22 PM IST Reuters

Sadananda Gowda launches schemes to boost manufacturing in the bulk drugs and medical device industries

BENGALURU : India's chemicals minister on Monday launched schemes to boost manufacturing in the bulk drugs and medical device industries to reduce India's dependence on exports in these sectors.

"The objective is to make India self-reliant in production of 53 critical (active pharmaceutical ingredients) APIs or Key Starting Materials (KSMs), and in production of medical devices, for which India is crucially dependent upon imports," Sadananda Gowda, the federal minister for chemicals and fertilisers, tweeted on Monday.

