Govt to boost bulk drugs, medical devices industries

Govt to boost bulk drugs, medical devices industries1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Sadananda Gowda launches schemes to boost manufacturing in the bulk drugs and medical device industries
BENGALURU : India's chemicals minister on Monday launched schemes to boost manufacturing in the bulk drugs and medical device industries to reduce India's dependence on exports in these sectors.
"The objective is to make India self-reliant in production of 53 critical (active pharmaceutical ingredients) APIs or Key Starting Materials (KSMs), and in production of medical devices, for which India is crucially dependent upon imports," Sadananda Gowda, the federal minister for chemicals and fertilisers, tweeted on Monday.
