Govt to focus on strengthening agriculture, manufacturing sectors: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The Centre plans to focus on strengthening agriculture and manufacturing sectors to stimulate the economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction with students at the Hindu College, Sitharaman said that modernising post-harvest practices to boost the country's agriculture ecosystem, and pushing manufacturing in sunrise industries such as renewable energy, semiconductors, material sciences, earth sciences and space industries are among the government's top priorities.

"High priority is being given to these sectors, and (this is) not just in the budget," she stated, adding, "We are also looking at improving R&D, bringing in top experts as advisors (in these sectors)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance minister will present the interim budget for 2024 on 1 February, with general elections likely in April-May

India, currently the fastest-growing major economy, is expected to expand at 7% in FY24, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), even as other global economies face sluggish growth.

The finance minister reaffirmed agriculture's significance for the government, citing international interest in Indian food exports and value-added agricultural products. "There is immense possibility in agriculture," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, she had credited government policies like the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Make-in-India for substantial contributions to the economy from manufacturing.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index rose to 60.5 in January from a final of 57.4 in December.

However, challenges remain, including a slowdown in Indian exports due to global growth deceleration. She pointed out the impacts of higher interest rates in Western economies and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and West Asia, which threaten to increase oil prices and inflationary pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sitharaman also said that the government and the RBI have been engaging with digital currency. "Digital currency will help in cross border payments, bring in transparency, speed up the payment process for remittances," she concluded.

