Govt to implement Quality Control Orders for footwear industry from July2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The Commerce Minister emphasised that Quality Control Orders (QCO) for leather and non-leather footwear would be implemented with effect from July 1, 2023
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has asked the footwear industry to focus on quality and reduce import dependence to capture a larger share in the international market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×