Govt to implement Quality Control Orders for footwear industry from July

The Minister said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and FDDI shall establish testing facilities at the industry clusters. He suggested that the creation of Common Facility Centres for moulding and designing with the support of FDDI may be encouraged. He noted that Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was also being considered to create large capacities and promote economies of scale. The Minister also said that officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and industry representatives should study international best practices of quality so that they can be implemented in India.