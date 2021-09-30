NEW DELHI : The government is planning to make it mandatory for car manufacturers to produce flex-fuel engines after getting the required permissions from the Supreme Court of India, union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Speaking at the PHDCCI annual general sessions, Gadkari said that the government's aim is to push for green energy sources like ethanol, which will reduce cost and pollution.

"Today our ethanol economy (industry) is worth ₹40,000 crore. We want to make this into ₹2 lakh crore industry in the near future," Gadkari said.

Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) have an internal combustion engine and are capable of operating on both gasoline (petrol/diesel) and any blend of gasoline and ethanol.

These vehicles are popular in countries like Brazil, Sweeden, France and Germany, among others.

LNG, bio-fuel, and green hydrogen are the future of Indian industries for reducing the cost of logistics and power, Gadkari said adding that the country can cut down its import bill on purchase of petrol, diesel, and gas, which stands at a staggering ₹12 lakh crore annually, by embracing green energy.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also said that he has set in motion plans to bring down the pollution levels in the country's capital, New Delhi, which is a major problem especially during winters.

Gadkari said that new infrastructure which is being developed in the form of new highways including Delhi-Meerut highway, Delhi-Mumbai green corridor, and peripheral road for carriage goods, will reducing logistic costs, congestion and pollution prevailing over the capital.

We have carried out a study on the warehouses in the city, which are abut 17,000 strong, Gadkari said adding that the plan is to relocate them in the peripheral parts of the city, which will bring down the pollution levels as most warehouse bound traffic will then be restricted to outskirts.

"We will be meeting with the Delhi government and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in another 15 days to discuss this," he added.

Meanwhile, the government is keen for promoting electric vehicles in the country, Gadkari said adding that authorities are working to make the automobile sector into a ₹15 lakh crore industry which will provide employment to about 1 crore people.

