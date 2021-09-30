Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Govt to make it mandatory for car manufacturers to produce flex-fuel engines

Govt to make it mandatory for car manufacturers to produce flex-fuel engines

Premium
Union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari.
2 min read . 07:00 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Gadkari said that the government's aim is to push for green energy sources like ethanol, which will reduce cost and pollution

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The government is planning to make it mandatory for car manufacturers to produce flex-fuel engines after getting the required permissions from the Supreme Court of India, union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government is planning to make it mandatory for car manufacturers to produce flex-fuel engines after getting the required permissions from the Supreme Court of India, union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Speaking at the PHDCCI annual general sessions, Gadkari said that the government's aim is to push for green energy sources like ethanol, which will reduce cost and pollution.

Speaking at the PHDCCI annual general sessions, Gadkari said that the government's aim is to push for green energy sources like ethanol, which will reduce cost and pollution.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Today our ethanol economy (industry) is worth 40,000 crore. We want to make this into 2 lakh crore industry in the near future," Gadkari said.

Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) have an internal combustion engine and are capable of operating on both gasoline (petrol/diesel) and any blend of gasoline and ethanol.

These vehicles are popular in countries like Brazil, Sweeden, France and Germany, among others. 

LNG, bio-fuel, and green hydrogen are the future of Indian industries for reducing the cost of logistics and power,  Gadkari said adding that the country can cut down its import bill on purchase of petrol, diesel, and gas, which stands at a staggering 12 lakh crore annually, by embracing green energy. 

Meanwhile, Gadkari also said that he has set in motion plans to bring down the pollution levels in the country's capital, New Delhi, which is a major problem especially during winters. 

Gadkari said that new infrastructure which is being developed in the form of new highways including Delhi-Meerut highway, Delhi-Mumbai green corridor, and peripheral road for carriage goods, will reducing logistic costs, congestion and pollution prevailing over the capital.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

3 stocks riding the fintech megatrend in India

Premium

Vaccine coverage uneven in last year’s festival hotspots

Premium

Cloud kitchens mushroom as Indians order food home

Premium

Things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund

We have carried out a study on the warehouses in the city, which are abut 17,000 strong, Gadkari said adding that the plan is to relocate them in the peripheral parts of the city, which will bring down the pollution levels as most warehouse bound traffic will then be restricted to outskirts.

"We will be meeting with the Delhi government and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in another 15 days to discuss this," he added.

Meanwhile, the government is keen for promoting electric vehicles in the country, Gadkari said adding that authorities are working to make the automobile sector into a 15 lakh crore industry which will provide employment to about 1 crore people. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!