Industry
Govt weighs splitting incentive scheme for making battery cells
Summary
- Following a proposal for a specific production-linked incentive scheme for battery cells for stationary applications, the government is considering dividing the existing capacity instead of creating multiple PLI schemes for the same product
Mumbai: The Centre is considering splitting the sops as part of the production-linked incentives scheme for advanced chemistry cells (PLI-ACC) between mobility and stationary storage applications, two people aware of the development told Mint.
