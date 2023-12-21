Govt weighs splitting incentive scheme for making battery cells

Mumbai: The Centre is considering splitting the sops as part of the production-linked incentives scheme for advanced chemistry cells (PLI-ACC) between mobility and stationary storage applications, two people aware of the development told Mint.

The government has a budgetary allocation for extending subsidies for 20 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of cell manufacturing capacity, and the plan likely involves splitting this allocation evenly between the two applications.

While the mobility applications will be overseen by the ministry of heavy industries, the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will step in to handle the capacity allocated for stationary applications.

This rethink follows a proposal by the MNRE to create a specific PLI scheme for battery cells for stationary applications, the people cited above said. However, the government is considering splitting the existing capacity rather than having multiple PLI schemes for the same product.

This new approach may further delay the tender process for the scheme, as modalities are still being finalized. Tenders were likely in December, Mint had reported earlier.

The concerned ministries had not responded to Mint's requests for comments till press time.

The PLI-ACC scheme, with a budget of ₹18,100 crore, aims to foster 50 GWh of cell manufacturing in India. Initially, four companies were selected in March last year. However, Hyundai Global Motors was disqualified in August for misrepresentation, leading to a reselection process for the 20 GWh capacity previously assigned to them.

Current participants include Ola Electric (20 GWh), Rajesh Exports (5 GWh), and Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (5 GWh). Other major companies like Tata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Exide Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Amara Raja Batteries, and India Power Corp Ltd, among others, have expressed interest and have been involved in consultations with the ministry of heavy industries, said people in the know.

This scheme, along with the PLI for semiconductors, is crucial for India, which currently depends entirely on imports for these critical products. The Narendra Modi-led government is focused on reducing import reliance for these critical products on which the future of mobility and renewable energy hinges.

The three shortlisted companies are expected to increase their manufacturing capacities by March 2024, with incentives to be disbursed over the following five years based on sales.

Notably, several firms, including the Tata Group, have announced plans to establish cell manufacturing facilities in India, independent of PLI benefits. The Tata Group, for example, signed a deal to build a giga-factory in Gujarat with an initial investment of around ₹13,000 crore. Other companies like Lucas TVS, Exide, and Amara Raja have also planned similar ventures.