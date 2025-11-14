Govt withdraws BIS norms on polyester chain, polymers; user industry cites relief on costs for MSMEs
Dhirendra Kumar , Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 14 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
This policy shift provides significant relief for downstream user industries, particularly MSMEs, by allowing them easier access to globally competitive, and often cheaper, imported raw materials.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Centre has withdrawn quality control orders (QCOs) on a wide range of polyester and petrochemical inputs, in a move that spells relief for user industries such as apparel and footwear, while raising competition from imports for local manufacturers of these key inputs.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story