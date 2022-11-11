Govt yet to allot PLI capacity released by Hyundai Global

After the government named the selected applicants, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) issued a public notice on 15 July, saying Hyundai Global Motors is not an affiliate, subsidiary or group company of either Hyundai Motor Co. or HMIL. On 29 August, Mint reported that Hyundai Global has withdrawn from the scheme.Hyundai Global Motor Co. and Ola Electric Mobility were approved a capacity of 20 GWh each under scheme, while Reliance New Energy and Rajesh Exports were allocated 5 GWh capacity each.