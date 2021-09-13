Green steel becomes a hot commodity for big auto makers

Daimler is trying to reduce emissions from the steel it uses. It buys recycled steel to make car bodies in the U.S. from a supplier that says it burns 70% less carbon dioxide than steel from conventional blast furnaces. About one-quarter of the steel in a typical passenger car today is made from recycled steel, according to World Auto Steel, an association representing the world’s biggest steelmakers, based on data from the Steel Recycling Institute. Recycled steel doesn’t require the carbon-intensive process of melting iron ore into steel.

