Groundbreaking of Micron plant in the next four to six weeks: IT minister2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The first ‘Make in India’ chip is expected to be produced out of Micron’s assembly and testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat ‘by December 2024’, Ashwini Vaishnaw said
New Delhi: Micron's India plant is set to undertake the groundbreaking in the next four to six weeks for its semiconductor factory as the Gujarat government allocated land for the project to the company, said communications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×