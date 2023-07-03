New Delhi: Micron's India plant is set to undertake the groundbreaking in the next four to six weeks for its semiconductor factory as the Gujarat government allocated land for the project to the company, said communications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The first ‘Make in India’ chip is expected to be produced out of Micron’s assembly and testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat “by December 2024", he noted. The development comes after the US-based semiconductor packaging major announced its $825 million investment into India last month.

“First ‘Make-in-India' Chip will be manufactured out of this factory by December 2024," Vaishnaw said on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

Vaishnaw further added that five design companies have been approved under the domestic semiconductor Design Linked Incentive Scheme (DLI), out of which two will be working in telecom, for beam formation, and satellite communication.

Furthermore, he said that substantial advancements had been made in the field of talent development, with the ministry establishing partnerships with 104 universities and as a result, the course for semiconductor manufacturing has commenced in 310 colleges.

The minister of communication said that close to ₹1,600 crore has already been invested in telecom manufacturing by the government. As a result, the country has become an exporter of technology, exporting to 12 countries including the US. The government has also approved an allocation of ₹38,000 crore to take the 4G footprint of the country to 100% from 99%, while the country is in the top three 5G ecosystems of the world, Vaishnaw added.

With respect to the rollout of the telecom reforms, the minister said that consultation with the industry players is going on for the same and the reforms will be rolled out within the next few weeks or months. “We are always putting up our reforms in two categories; structural and procedural. Both on the structural and procedural part, we have taken up some important points and we are now focused on ‘users protection’," the minister added, without elaborating.

Launching the Bharat 6G Alliance, Vaishnaw said that Bharat 6G Alliance is a professional body to be led by industry and academia professionals. “We should target that at least 10% of the 6G IPR to come from India by 2029-30," he added. With more than 200+ patents present in 6G technology, the government expects to take an intermediate step between 5G and 6G, 5G Advance and push for IPR in this space.

Industry stakeholders said that a greater focus must be put in semiconductor design — than in manufacturing and assembly — to tap into India’s already-significant pool of chip design engineers.

“We, as a country, have historically been strong in semiconductor design in India. For NXP Semiconductor, its largest design center is here, with almost 70% of its revenue being linked directly or indirectly to India. The same applies for Qualcomm, AMD, Infineon, Intel and others — clearly, this is an area of strength for us," said Sanjay Gupta, chairman of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and president and chief executive of automotive component supplier Minda Corporation.

Gupta further added that a “parallel focus" must be put on the DLI scheme, if India were to capitalise on its chip design engineering strength.

According to the Center’s estimates, India accounts for one-fifth of the world’s semiconductor design engineers, who work on designing chips for global firms from India.