Growing sales of tractors may not propel recovery

If we just compare June 2020 sales with June 2019 sales, it hints at a revival in the rural economy. However, what we need to take into account is that the period between April and June is the traditional season for tractor sales. The sales between April and June 2020 have fallen 13.7% to 1,65,156 units in comparison to last year. This is the lowest in four years. Hence, high sales in June might be nothing more than pent up demand, given the lockdown in April and May. Only if tractor sales numbers remain robust between July and September can we suggest a marginal revival in the rural economy.