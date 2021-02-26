Guidelines for pharma PLI scheme to be out by March: secy

Guidelines for pharma PLI scheme to be out by March: secy2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 05:53 AM IST
The new scheme is aimed at helping Indian firms move up the value chain
The Centre is likely to announce guidelines for the ₹15,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharma sector in March, pharma secretary S. Aparna said on Thursday.
“Now that we have cabinet approval, we will issue guidelines. Formulating the guidelines will take a month or so. During that time, we will interact with the industry... We might issue the guidelines by the end of March and then call for applications," she said.
New social media guidelines will keep nefarious elements at bay: Koo co-founder1 min read . 07:12 AM IST
Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers2 min read . 06:50 AM IST
End of curbs on pvt banks to ease PSB stake sale plan2 min read . 05:21 AM IST
Govt to consider up to 20 times incremental sales value for computing telecom PLI1 min read . 25 Feb 2021
She said the Centre plans to provide two to three months to those willing to apply for the scheme, though the final deadline has still to be decided.
Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push
Unlike the earlier PLI scheme, which was aimed at boosting India’s bulk drug security, the new scheme is aimed at encouraging the pharmaceutical industry to move up the value chain by investing in research and development (R&D) of complex generic medicines and novel therapeutics, she said.
“This scheme has a wider range... This is for enhancing manufacturing capabilities, diversifying the product mix to complex generics, patented drugs and going up the value chain, bringing some investment and eventually creating global champions," she said.
The new scheme is more extensive and could boost pharma production over a longer term, Aparna said.
On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a new PLI scheme for pharma. This scheme will offer a total of ₹15,000 crore in sops over a nine-year period till March 2029 for an equivalent quantum of investments in biopharmaceuticals, complex generic drugs and patented drugs, gene therapy medicines, orphan drugs as well as in-vitro diagnostics.
Capgemini to hire 30,000 people in India in 20211 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge1 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Covid-19 vaccination: Those eligible in next phase can register on Co-Win app from 1 March2 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Indians are overworked while millions go jobless2 min read . 25 Feb 2021
The scheme will also cover a wider range of bulk drugs and repurposed medicines.
“The whole idea of moving into higher value, more complex products is to incentivize R&D. Earlier, there was tax breaks for R&D. Now, this one is incentivizing R&D by incentivizing a certain category of products that require certain investments in R&D," she said.
It is on the lines of another PLI scheme announced last year for over 40 bulk drugs.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.