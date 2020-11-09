Haryana bill adds to auto firms’ woes

Recently, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat had also passed similar laws to protect local jobs. “If this law gets implemented, we will have to let go a lot of people. Though majority of the workers in these factories are locals, but 75% is a high number. We have already faced problems related to availability of labour post-lockdown and our production suffered as a result. Related costs also went up substantially. This new law will be a big inconvenience to us since hiring happens based on skill sets," said the promoter of an auto component manufacturer in Haryana.