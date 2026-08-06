India's two-wheeler makers restructure, gear up for EV and premium shift

New Delhi: India's legacy two-wheeler makers, including Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd, are revamping their organisations and retail strategies to drive growth in electric and premium motorcycles and scooters.
The leading two-wheeler makers are undertaking a series of measures, including integrating their electric vehicle (EV) businesses with core two-wheeler operations, creating dedicated leadership roles for high-growth segments and rolling out exclusive retail networks to boost sales.