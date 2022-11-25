Hero MotoCorp hikes two-wheeler prices

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, said on Friday that it would raise prices across its range of motorcycles and scooters from 1 December, the fourth such price hike in the ongoing fiscal
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, said on Friday that it would raise prices across its range of motorcycles and scooters from 1 December, the fourth such price hike in the ongoing fiscal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, said on Friday that it would raise prices across its range of motorcycles and scooters from 1 December, the fourth such price hike in the ongoing fiscal.
Other two-wheeler makers, including TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto, are also likely to follow suit. Hero MotoCorp last raised prices by up to ₹1,000 in September.
Other two-wheeler makers, including TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto, are also likely to follow suit. Hero MotoCorp last raised prices by up to ₹1,000 in September.
Regular price hikes are denting demand at the entry-level segment of two-wheelers as the vehicles become unaffordable for some customers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While TVS Motor announced its latest round of price hikes as recently as October, Bajaj Auto hasn’t raised prices since July as it presses on to regain the share it lost in the domestic motorcycle market.
Hero MotoCorp has cited overall inflationary costs as the reason for the hikes. Prices will be revised upwards by up to ₹1,500 ex-showroom, depending on the model and market, the company said.
“Moving forward, the economic indicators are favourable to a growth in demand, and we expect industry volumes to pick up in the coming quarters", said Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer of Hero MotoCorp.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Regular price hikes are detrimental for the market and dealers as such and create a negative impact on the mind space of the customer. They usually impact the entry-level segment more, where even small price hikes matter. It could have been better if the hikes were delayed to, let’s say, the last quarter of the fiscal," said Manish Raj Singhania, president Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association.
“Although the 42-day festive period was positive for two-wheelers, it was nowhere near as glorious as the other segments", said Vinkesh Gulati, chairman, research and academy at Fada.
Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.