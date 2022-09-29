Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Hero Motocorp to co-develop e-motorcycles with California-based Zero Motorcycles

Hero Motocorp to co-develop e-motorcycles with California-based Zero Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp & Zero Motorcycles product could go up against premium electric motorcycles manufactured by rival TVS Motor Company-backed startup Ultraviolette.
1 min read . 07:16 PM ISTAlisha Sachdev

  • Hero MotoCorp is investing up to $60 million in the 16-year old American OEM

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The country's largest maker of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it is finalizing a collaboration agreement with an American EV maker to jointly develop electric motorcycles, presumably for the Indian market.

The country's largest maker of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it is finalizing a collaboration agreement with an American EV maker to jointly develop electric motorcycles, presumably for the Indian market.

Hero MotoCorp said its collaboration with California-based Zero Motorcycles will focus on co-developing e-bikes. Zero is a manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp said its collaboration with California-based Zero Motorcycles will focus on co-developing e-bikes. Zero is a manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains, the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

It added that Zero is a "global leader" in its segment. 

Hero MotoCorp is investing up to $60 million in the 16-year old American OEM, it said.

The announcement comes just ahead of the launch of its first electric scooter under its new mobility brand Vida. Hero will unveil the product & lay down its plans to address the thriving electric mobility market in India on October 7.

Hero MotoCorp also has a partnership with Taiwanese battery sharing company Gogoro, and is expected to launch a solution with swappable batteries in collaboration with the company some time next year.

Separately, it is also a major stakeholder in Ather Energy, one of India's most prominent two-wheeler OEMs.

Hero MotoCorp & Zero Motorcycles product could go up against premium electric motorcycles manufactured by rival TVS Motor Company-backed startup Ultraviolette.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.