High passenger vehicle stockpile rings alarm bells amid festive sales
With inventories averaging between 63 and 66 days, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has urged manufacturers to resolve the issue promptly
Indian carmakers are grappling with an unusual challenge this festive season: While they achieved record-high wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) in October, showrooms are now dealing with unprecedented inventory levels, raising concerns for both dealerships and manufacturers.