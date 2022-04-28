Homegrown startups should list in India and not move to tax havens: Goyal

He further said that instances of funding of revenues, data fraud, tax evasions, and other malpractices need to be curbed at an early stage as else, “it would kill the entrepreneurial spirit of young startups and have a very damaging effect on the startup ecosystem." “The kind of reports that we are reading about revenues, data fraud, tax evasion...these kinds of malpractices need to be clipped at an early stage, else they bring a bad name for out start-up world," said Goyal.