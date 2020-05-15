NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced sales of 21,000 units from its dealerships since the company reopened its showrooms and service centres. The company also claimed to have serviced more than 2.5 lakh two-wheelers at authorized service outlets during this period.

The Japanese vehicle manufacturer has reopened 45% of its dealerships.

More than a month after shutting down factories because of the lockdown, to contain the spread of covid-19, automakers are gradually reopening plants, showrooms and service centres in different parts of the country.

This comes close on the heels of the Centre allowing gradual resumption of economic activity in zones identified as green and orange in terms of the spread of covid-19.

“All these outlets are adhering to the guidelines issued by the government. Honda customers can now avail up to 100% loan to value, low down payment and savings going up to ₹12,000. Customers can also choose to buy on EMIs from a range of more than 29 credit and debit cards. Online booking is also available at many of Honda’s dealerships," the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer said.

According to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the company is cautiously moving forward synergizing with the new ecosystem. “With ready availability of six of India’s favorite BS VI products, we are seeing increasing take-off in retail by the day," he added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated