Honda Motorcycle to restart Karnataka plant from 25 May

NEW DELHI : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd (HMSI) will restart manufacturing at its Karnataka unit from 25 May, while production in three other locations will start in the first week of June.

The Japanese two-wheeler maker added that 99% of its component suppliers have got permission from the government to operate their manufacturing capacities.

“With a 360-degree outlook of balancing the forward and backend linkages across the ecosystem and evolving market demand, Honda has aligned its production plans. Production will resume in a phased manner at its biggest plant in Narsapura, and in other three plants from first week of June," it said in a statement.

Vehicle manufacturers had to close their factories on 22 March, following the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19. HMSI, meanwhile, worked with suppliers, dealers and employees to create standard operating procedures, which will be followed once manufacturing starts. The company said it will strategically align the supply chain with prevailing market demand and available inventory of Bharat Stage-VI vehicles across its network.

“Over 60% of Honda’s dealers have by now resumed sales and service operations. Initial enquiries, though still subdued, are picking up momentum every day," it said.

