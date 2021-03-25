Hot US economy, fresh supply disruptions pressure world’s factories
- The strongest U.S. expansion in 30 years is making for long delivery delays and price increases, exacerbated by Suez disruption, factory fires
Resurgent economies, led by the U.S., and a burst of demand for consumer goods are heaping pressure on already strained supply chains, with a series of acute disruptions—including this week’s blockage of the Suez Canal—set to worsen shortages and further push up prices.
The shortages have been most pressing in the automobile industry, where manufacturers have been forced to cut back production in response to limited supplies of semiconductors. But difficulties in securing raw materials and other inputs have recently been worsened by a series of significant disruptions.
