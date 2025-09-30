How open automation can drive a sustainable and data-driven future for Indian industries

For decades, the factory floor has been dominated by proprietary automation systems that are closed, specialised, and tied to single manufacturers. While this legacy approach was once found to be highly effective, it has now become a bottleneck in an era defined by rapid technological change, especially with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As India treads on the path to becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, the traditional model of industrial automation is giving way to a new paradigm – open automation.

The maiden episode of Discover Open, Mint’s new series hosted by Debashis Sarkar, Editor, Hindustan Times - Technology, and powered by Schneider Electric, saw Rajat Abbi, VP – Marketing, Schneider Electric India, and Arvind Kakru, VP – Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric India, talk about how the shift to open automation is not just like any other technological upgrade, but a fundamental change that has the potential to reshape India’s industries. Open automation boosts efficiency, fostering innovation, and driving sustainability.

Watch the full episode,

The Genesis of Open Automation We keep hearing the term ‘automation’ in our daily lives, especially with the rise of digital technologies. But its application in the industrial sector is undergoing a sea change. Speaking about traditional automation systems, Kakru shared “Traditional automation systems were proprietary, linked to specific manufacturers with a strong intent of protecting the IP.” While these closed-ended systems worked well in isolation, they created rigid, siloed environments that were difficult to integrate with other technologies.

Now, as economies are becoming globalised, a single manufacturing plant might source machinery from a dozen different countries, each with its own proprietary automation system. This complexity creates a barrier to seamless integration and data exchange. Abbi compared these outdated models to earlier technology devices that operated in isolation, lacking the ability to connect and share information freely. The move to open automation, according to him, represents a leap forward—unlocking seamless integration, interoperability, and innovation.

“Open automation is also Software Defined Automation. It is a larger framework that decouples hardware from software and one that can support communication between multiple automation systems on the shop floor or in a manufacturing environment. This common language allows different systems to communicate, enabling factories to break free from legacy systems.

Connecting AI and data to build smart industries When asked if the future of industry is inherently data-driven, Kakru explained: “If you look at the factory environment, about 80 per cent of the data comes from the automation systems.” This wealth of data, if harnessed correctly, can unlock new levels of efficiency and insights. For instance, in the pharma industry, open automation can ensure compliance with regulations like the FDA by maintaining electronic batch records and allowing control processes to operate on virtualised platforms, industrial PCs, or cloud environments. In other sectors, it can help meet stringent emission norms and improve overall energy efficiency. Software Defined Automation promotes platform-independent control algorithms and supports communication between devices and systems from different vendors, breaking down silos and reducing vendor lock-in.

A key benefit of open automation is its ability to integrate the Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) environments, which have traditionally operated in isolation. This integration provides a holistic view of both business and manufacturing data, enabling smarter decision-making. It enables systems to be easily reconfigured, expanded, or moved between different platforms, adapting quickly to changing demands.

The end goal is not just to leverage data and technology to create smarter factories but also to enable sustainability. “If you look at the sustainability part of it, the emissions which are generated in the world, 40 per cent of them come from the industry sector. This means sustainability within industries and factories can go a long way in accelerating the sustainability trajectory of the world” Abbi said.

This is where AI can be a game-changer. By leveraging open systems, factories can easily incorporate AI-powered tools and applications to analyse vast amounts of data, predict maintenance needs, optimise energy consumption, and improve quality control. This is the new reality of industrial operations – a world where data flows freely, AI agents assist with complex tasks, and the factory floor becomes a dynamic, intelligent ecosystem.

Schneider Electric’s movement for an Open Automation For Schneider Electric, open automation is more than just a product line; it is a movement. And the seeds of this were sown at Elecrama 2025, the world’s largest electrical expo. “We believe that India is changing fast, and we want to democratise technology. There is a tendency among customers to use legacy systems. We want to change that mindset and make automation more open, accessible, and future-ready,” said Abbi.

The goal is to build an ecosystem of stakeholders, including customers, partners, influencers, and policy makers, fostering dialogue on why automation systems in India should move beyond closed systems. “Why can’t they be open when everyone wants the environment around them to be open?” he asked.

Abbi also stressed the importance of demonstrating the benefits of open automation through tangible results. “It’s not about giving a message. It’s about real demonstration of what it means for today's customers,” he said.

The response from the industry has been encouraging, largely because the benefits are clear and tangible in the form of higher productivity levels, long-term reduction in operational costs, and improved sustainability metrics.

Sustainability Lighthouse Factory in Hyderabad Schneider Electric’s Smart Factory in Hyderabad is a sustainability lighthouse factory, certified by the World Economic Forum and serves as a testament to the impact of open automation. It is one of the only few factories in India to win this coveted recognition.

“We get a lot of our customers here to demonstrate the things that we have done. Over the last few years, we have reduced the carbon emissions by 61 per cent. We have reduced the defect rate by 90 per cent so that means we are churning out better, good quality products with a faster execution rate. We have reduced energy losses by about 52 per cent,” Kakru said. These results act as a powerful motivator for other industries to follow.

The time to act is now As India advances its ambition to become a global manufacturing hub, there is an urgent need to modernise its industrial infrastructure. Government initiatives like Make in India, PLI schemes, and Skill India reflect a strong national commitment to driving this transformation. “There is significant investment in the infrastructure sector and immense opportunity in the market,” Abbi noted.

This dynamism requires flexibility and scalability, which are the USPs of open automation. It also addresses the critical issue of skill development. By adopting a common software framework, the skills required for automation become more transferable and adaptable, reducing dependence on proprietary systems and creating a more agile workforce.

In an age where AI is reshaping every sector, the manufacturing sector cannot afford to fall behind. As Abbi concluded, “The world is changing very fast, and the time to act is now. You can’t keep waiting when the world is evolving so dramatically in the age of AI and digitisation.”