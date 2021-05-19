How second wave brought key auto sector to its knees

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The automobile industry, which makes up nearly half of India’s manufacturing activity, has been laid low by the covid crisis for the second consecutive year. Mint explores the magnitude of the impact and how auto companies are tackling it.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The automobile industry, which makes up nearly half of India’s manufacturing activity, has been laid low by the covid crisis for the second consecutive year. Mint explores the magnitude of the impact and how auto companies are tackling it.