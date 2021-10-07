How seven mega textile parks  will help the industry

The seven proposed integrated textile parks will be held under joint ventures (JVs) to be set up between the Centre and the partnering state, with the latter holding 51% equity. These JVs will take on board a master developer who will rope in investors to set up production units within the parks and will have real estate development rights within the park. The developer will get 25-year lease of the park and this could be extended by another 25 years. The Centre will give viability gap funding for infrastructure development within the park to the developer and a ‘competitiveness incentive’ to the production units in the park.

