How to avoid a green-metals crunch
The Economist 9 min read 08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- With ingenuity, a 6.5bn-tonne problem may be dodged
Everyone wants more metals. In recent months Britain has inked a deal with Zambia, Japan has sealed one with Namibia and the eu has shaken hands with Chile. The bloc’s negotiators also started talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo; America’s, meanwhile, visited Mongolia. This scattershot campaign, which is also targeting the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, has a single aim: obtaining the minerals required for rapid decarbonisation.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less