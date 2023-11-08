How-to-avoid-a-green-metals-crunch

This will take time to make a difference, however, since digging new mines takes ages—from four to seven years for lithium to an average of 17 for copper—and delays have been worsened by a paucity of permits. Egged on by activists, governments and regulators are increasingly blocking projects on environmental grounds. Between 2017 and 2021 it took an average of 311 days for new mines in Chile to gain approval, compared with 139 in 2002-06. Meanwhile, the metal content of copper ores mined in stable countries is falling, forcing miners to look to dicier locations. Two-thirds of the new supply planned by 2030 sits in countries that in 2020 ranked below 50th in the World Bank’s “ease of doing business" index. Reko Diq, a project led by Barrick Gold, a Canadian firm, containing one of the world’s largest untapped copper deposits, sits between Iran and Pakistan.