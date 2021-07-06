How unpaid dues strangle small firms

So, how does pre-invoice financing work? The firm identifies “billable events" prior to an invoice being generated. When an apparel manufacturer supplies to a large retailer, for instance, it receives a goods received note, or GRN. CredAble can finance a percentage of the GRN value upfront. However, the million-dollar question is this: Why would large buyers, who have largely benefitted from the status quo, begin to underwrite their supply chain now? Choksi has a ready answer—the pandemic’s disruption of supply chains has woken up big corporates. In instances where business continuity depends on a small supplier, it is in the corporate firm’s interests to improve the supplier’s financial viability to ensure a stable supply chain. CredAble is disbursing ₹1,500 crore a month now. A year ago, it was disbursing ₹100 crore. About 25% of the amount currently disbursed is pre-invoice financing. “We are on track to disburse ₹2,500 crore (a month) by September this year. It shows how corporates have realized they can’t do without strengthening the financial liquidity of the ecosystem," he said.