Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hyundai resumes production at Tamil Nadu unit, rolls out 200 cars on first day

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2020, 06:42 PM IST Edited By Rajendra Saxena

  • The automaker restarted manufacturing activities at its plant in Sriperumbudur (near Chennai) on 8 May
  • Hyundai commenced production at the facility adhering to 100% compliance of safety and social distancing norms

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its Chennai-based manufacturing facility rolled out 200 cars on the first day of resuming production.

The company restarted manufacturing activities at its plant in Sriperumbudur (near Chennai) on 8 May.

The automaker commenced production at the facility adhering to 100% compliance of safety and social distancing norms, Hyundai said in a statement.

In line with the government's objectives of reviving the economy and company's global vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and bringing back normalcy, it added.

Several industries are resuming operations in a phased manner following an over month-long shutdown due to the nationwide lockdown.

