Hyundai Motor Co. will start making electric vehicles in the U.S., with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama to produce such new-energy vehicles on its Montgomery assembly line.

Hyundai will build the Electrified Genesis GV70 and a hybrid version of the Santa Fe model. The Santa Fe hybrid will begin U.S. production in October and the Electrified GV70 in December.

The South Korean auto maker also plans to invest $300 million in its U.S. manufacturing center to accommodate the vehicle-production growth, which would create 200 jobs, it said.

Hyundai will begin plant expansion projects including additional warehouse space and enhanced assembly processes, which will support EV production, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text