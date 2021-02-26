Hyundai’s $900 million recall shows how costly EVs can be

Globally, there have been 16 reported cases of Kona EVs catching fire, including in Canada and Australia in 2019, according to Yonhap News. The latest recall follows one announced in October involving more than 25,000 Kona EVs. That was also based on fire risk associated with LG Energy batteries. Over 5,700 Ioniq compact EVs and 305 Elec City buses are also being recalled this time.