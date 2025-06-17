Icat to launch portal to streamline applications for vehicle testing by March
The upcoming portal - Icat Online Certification System (Iocs) 2.0 - will consolidate manufacturer and product information, expanding on the original 2010 portal's function to include testing for initiatives such as the ₹10,900-crore PM E-drive scheme.
New Delhi: India's International Centre for Automotive Technology (Icat), a key vehicle testing body, is preparing to launch a new online portal by March 2026 to streamline applications for vehicle testing and government subsidy schemes, two people aware of the development said.