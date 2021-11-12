“However, the abnormal and unprecedented price rise of all major raw materials which are critical inputs in the manufacturing of electrical equipment has made the situation very challenging and it has become almost impossible to execute those contracts which are with fixed price stipulation or have restrictions in Price Variation (PV). The prices of these raw materials have risen in the range of 25% to 90% during the last one and half years. E.g. Aluminium 85%, Copper 80%, CRGO 60%, Steel 50-80%, Polymers 50-90%, Transformer Oil 25% etc," the statement said.