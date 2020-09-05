Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Improve productivity, explore smart solutions: Goyal to auto components industry
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (PTI)
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (PTI)

Improve productivity, explore smart solutions: Goyal to auto components industry

1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 09:15 PM IST PTI

  • While addressing the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's 60th annual session, the minister said that there is a huge demand for trusted partners
  • With perseverance towards quality and bringing in scale, the industry will certainly become more export competitive, he said

NEW DELHI : Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the auto components industry to improve productivity and look at smarter solutions for becoming preferred suppliers to customers.

While addressing the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's (ACMA) 60th annual session, the minister said that there is a huge demand for trusted partners in resilient global supply chains.

"We should start taking measures to tighten the belt, improve productivity, start looking at every element of cost and smarter solutions to become the preferred suppliers to customers," he added.

With perseverance towards quality and bringing in scale, the industry will certainly become more export competitive, he said.

He also called for innovative financing for the auto industry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File photo of union trade minister Piyush Goyal ramesh pathania/mint (MINT_PRINT)

In auto sector, we should move towards global dominance: Piyush Goyal

2 min read . 04 Sep 2020
Hetal Gandhi – Director, CRISIL Research discusses the pain points for the sector in 2019

Outlook 2020: Automobile industry | How will BS-VI norms impact the sector?

08 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout