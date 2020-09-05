Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Improve productivity, explore smart solutions: Goyal to auto components industry
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Improve productivity, explore smart solutions: Goyal to auto components industry

1 min read . 09:15 PM IST PTI

  • While addressing the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's 60th annual session, the minister said that there is a huge demand for trusted partners
  • With perseverance towards quality and bringing in scale, the industry will certainly become more export competitive, he said

NEW DELHI : Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the auto components industry to improve productivity and look at smarter solutions for becoming preferred suppliers to customers.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the auto components industry to improve productivity and look at smarter solutions for becoming preferred suppliers to customers.

While addressing the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's (ACMA) 60th annual session, the minister said that there is a huge demand for trusted partners in resilient global supply chains.

While addressing the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's (ACMA) 60th annual session, the minister said that there is a huge demand for trusted partners in resilient global supply chains.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We should start taking measures to tighten the belt, improve productivity, start looking at every element of cost and smarter solutions to become the preferred suppliers to customers," he added.

With perseverance towards quality and bringing in scale, the industry will certainly become more export competitive, he said.

He also called for innovative financing for the auto industry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated