In footwear mart, sneakers sprint ahead

Globally, sneakers are seen as a fashion accessory (and not just athlete-wear). That trend has travelled to India, confirms Abhishek Ganguly, managing director at sportswear retailer Puma (India and Southeast Asia). “There is a clear casualization (of shopping choices) and I think this is an irreversible change," he said. Consumers aren’t content with owning a single, all-purpose pair of running shoes, said Ganguly, but are choosing a range of products. “The share of sneakers as a share of footwear owned by consumers is growing," he said. And so, across every style, price point and retail channel, they are selling more, he said. Puma draws 55% of its sales from footwear in India; the category grew the fastest for the retailer in 2021. Even mass-market brands like Bata are jogging up the ‘sneaker’ track.