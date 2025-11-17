In India’s car labs, Chinese models are the new benchmark
As the Indian automotive industry shifts its focus, companies are now benchmarking against Chinese models, which excel in electric vehicle technology and user experience. This change highlights the competitive edge of Chinese automakers, who offer affordable luxury features and advanced technology.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Walk into the vehicle development centre of any major Indian carmaker and you’ll find dozens of rival cars stripped to their bones, engineers poring over every exposed circuit, nut and wire. Such ‘benchmarking’ helps companies understand why some models work while others don’t, track technology trends, and plan their own vehicle roadmaps.