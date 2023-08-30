Incremental investment of ₹2,430 crore earmarked under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware: Ashwini Vaishnaw1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:40 PM IST
PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware: ₹2,430 crore incremental investment to come under IT hardware PLI scheme which closed today, said Ashwini Vaishnaw
PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday, August 30, that an amount of ₹2,430 crore incremental investment is set to come under the production-linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 for IT hardware, which closed today.
