Business News/ Industry / Manufacturing/  Incremental investment of 2,430 crore earmarked under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Incremental investment of ₹2,430 crore earmarked under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware: Ashwini Vaishnaw

 1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:40 PM IST Livemint

PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware: ₹2,430 crore incremental investment to come under IT hardware PLI scheme which closed today, said Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (Sanjay Sharma)Premium
New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (Sanjay Sharma)

PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday, August 30, that an amount of 2,430 crore incremental investment is set to come under the production-linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 for IT hardware, which closed today.

