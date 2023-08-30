HP, Dell, Foxconn sign up for PLI 2.0
SummaryThe Indian government is expecting investments of ₹5,000 crore, generating direct employment for 75,000 people, and incremental production of ₹3.35 trillion.
NEW DELHI : Top multinationals such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HP Inc., Dell Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Acer Inc. and Thomson, and domestic companies including Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, VVDN Technologies and Netweb Technologies, are among 40 aspirants for India’s IT Hardware PLI 2.0 scheme, marking a win for the government attempting to incentivize local manufacturing of laptops, tablets and servers.