HP, Dell, Foxconn sign up for PLI 2.0

Several of the global applicants are set to get impacted by the import restrictions that will take effect on 1 November, as they will have to mandatorily take licences from customs authorities to import laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, servers and ultra small form factor devices. Many of the companies that have headquarters in the US, have also sought government-backed intervention in putting a stop to the import restrictions. Notably, US trade representative Katherine Tai in her recent meeting with commerce minister Piyush Goyal too had raised concerns that stakeholders should be engaged in the policy regarding import licensing requirements and the move should not have adverse impact on US exports to India.

