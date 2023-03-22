NEW DELHI : With an aim to make India a global hub for building green ships, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) on Wednesday launch ‘Green Tug Transition Programme’ (GTTP) that will convert all tugboats working in the country into ‘Green Hybrid Tugs’, running on non-fossil fuel like Methanol, Ammonia, Hydrogen.

The plan is to expand the exercise of conversion of tugboats into green tugs into full-fledged manufacturing of these all important boats in the country that are essential elements of any port, helping in the mooring or berthing operation of a ship by either towing or pushing a vessel towards the port.

Announcing the launch of the GTTP, union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said that plan is afoot to make India as the ‘Global hub for building Green Ships’ by 2030.

“…we have been working towards strengthening our efforts towards building self-reliance in Green Ship Building as well as installation of green solutions in all possible areas under the Ministry’s purview. We hope to become the global hub of Green Ship Building by 2030 as we witness tremendous business potential and yet remain completely dedicated towards building a greener world," Sonowal said.

The minister said that GTTP will first convert tugs into green hybrid tugs powered by hybrid propulsion systems and subsequently adopting non-fossil fuel solutions.

The ministry has set a target for the initial green tugs to start working in all major ports by 2025. At least, 50% of all the tugs are likely to be converted into green tugs by 2030, which will considerably reduce emission, as the country move towards achieving sustainable development.

With these initiatives, the Centre aims to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to sustainably manage and protect marine and coastal ecosystems from pollution, conservation & sustainable use of ocean-based resources.

The Centre will also engage in developing the regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for green shipping in India.

As part of larger Atmanirbhar goals, the minister also inaugurated India’s first Centre of Excellence in Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS) here today. The centre is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India and the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). The NCoEGPS will act as the Nodal entity for the industry for building green ships.

The centre, housed within the TERI complex in Gurugram, will work towards meeting the obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi Modal Connectivity along with the Green Ports initiative has already accelerated the development of green logistics supply chain in the country. The ports have also aimed to reduce Carbon emissions per ton of cargo handled by 30% by 2030. The Maritime Vision Document 2030, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 10 Year blueprint on India’s vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy.

India has been selected as the first country under the IMO Green Voyage 2050 project to conduct a pilot project related to green shipping. The ministry has already identified Paradip Port, Deendayal Port and V.O. Chidambaram Port to developed as Hydrogen Hubs - capable of handling, storing and generation of green hydrogen by 2030. With the development of these infrastructure, India will be able to export Green Hydrogen, produced in the country using renewable sources, with the support of NCoEGPS in technology and market leadership.

“This centre is an important step towards Mission LiFE movement as it aims to transform ports and shipping turn more Enviornment friendly. This is a sincere attempt in the quest of the country to become carbon neutral by 2070, as envisioned by the Prime Minister," Sonowal said.

NCoEGPS will act as a technological arm of MoPSW for providing the needed support on Policy, Research and Cooperation on Green Shipping areas for Ports, DG Shipping, CSL and other institutions under the umbrella of MoPSW. The Centre will be a host of several technological arms to support the port and shipping sector and will provide solutions to a variety of problems being faced in the industry through scientific research. It will also carry out valuable education, applied research and technology transfer in maritime transportation at the local, regional, national and international levels. It will focus on the following areas like energy management, emission management, Sustainable Maritime Operations etc.

The NCoEGPS aims at empowering ‘Make in India’ in Port, Coastal and Inland water transport, and Engineering by developing state of art technologies and application products, a ministry statement said adding that it will also enable fast-track innovations in order to provide most appropriate solutions to various challenges in these sectors.

The Centre also aims to create a pool of competent manpower to the industry equipped with state of the art theoretical and practical knowhow. The NCoEGPS will work on 10 crucial projects, including ones on developing a regulatory framework for the usage of wind energy for marine applications, and identifying a suitable biofuel for blending with conventional marine fuels. It will also work towards identifying a fuel cell technology for long haul shipping as well as developing a regulatory framework for the transportation of hydrogen up to 700 bar pressure. It will also prepare detailed project reports on low energy consumption port, and on an offshore platform for tapping solar energy, production, storage and usage of green hydrogen.