India aims to become global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030: Sonowal4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:39 PM IST
The minister said that GTTP will first convert tugs into green hybrid tugs powered by hybrid propulsion systems and subsequently adopting non-fossil fuel solutions
NEW DELHI : With an aim to make India a global hub for building green ships, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) on Wednesday launch ‘Green Tug Transition Programme’ (GTTP) that will convert all tugboats working in the country into ‘Green Hybrid Tugs’, running on non-fossil fuel like Methanol, Ammonia, Hydrogen.
