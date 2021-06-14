India and Kenya on Monday discussed the possibility of establishing joint ventures in pharmaceutical manufacturing noting that this would contribute to the increasing provision of affordable drugs. The two sides also agreed to explore prospects for boosting cooperation in healthcare delivery.

On its part, Kenya welcomed Indian investments in manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, automobile and affordable housing.

The discussions took place under the aegis of the India-Kenya Joint Commission which was chaired by the Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo and Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar. The Indian minister is on a three day visit to Kenya.

Greater cooperation in the area of security in the Indian Ocean region and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the Horn of Africa were also reviewed. The two countries also expressed concern at the growing radicalization and the increase in international terrorism and violent extremism in parts of Africa and Asia.

According to a joint statement put out after the discussions, Jaishankar “recognized" the priority given by Kenya to boosting manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health and food security and “underlined that India will further build upon its partnership taking these into account."

“Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to South-South Cooperation and expressed confidence that their bilateral partnership would be an exemplar in that regard," it said. The other priority areas for cooperation include environment, ICT, tourism, higher education, the automotive sector, defence and security.

“The Kenyan side expressed appreciation for India’s continued support in the education sector through provision of scholarships, capacity building courses and infrastructure development and India’s commitment to consider increasing the number of scholarship offered to Kenya based on national priorities," the statement said.

“The meeting noted that India is one of Kenya’s leading source of Foreign Direct Investment. Kenya welcomed further investments from the Indian private sector, particularly in manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, automobile and affordable housing," it said.

Pooling of knowledge and skills in the areas of forest resource management, solid and water waste management, climate- smart and agricultural value chains were also discussed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.